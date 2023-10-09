Submitted for your analysis, the tweet of Secretary of State Antony Blinken (below). In it he discloses the upshot of his conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Turkey is of course a supporter of Hamas. Blinken relates that he encouraged Turkey’s advocacy of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel now that Israel is undertaking its right to defend itself from Hamas. For some reason Blinken has since deleted the post. Interested observers may want to compare it with the official readout of Blinken’s call with Fidan.

Those who have been following along know that Blinken’s train of thought here comports with the tweet of the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem urging “all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks” on the very day of Hamas’s invasion of Israel. That post too was deleted.

Once might have been a mistake. Doubtful, but possible. Twice is more than enough to make one wonder if the Biden administration is pursuing the policy that dare not speak its name.

UPDATE: The New York Post has much more here.