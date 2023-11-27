The Daily Chart: German Net-Zero Schadenfreude

Turns out Germany’s great “energy transition” is hitting the wall so hard that the coalition government might go “splat.” The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend how Germany’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the Scholz government can’t take unspent Covid funds and pour them down the net-zero rathole, but the full dimensions of the cost of Germany’s energy madness was revealed by Bloomberg, who noted that spending for green energy in special off-budget funds nearly exceeds the total budget for the entire rest of the German government:

Consider this a preview of coming attractions in the United States, which under Joe Biden is trying to catch up with Germany’s green energy madness. So don’t put on your schadenfreude party hat just yet.