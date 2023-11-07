Posted on November 7, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: How to Lower Murder Rates

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele has announced his intention to run for re-election, and he’s likely to win in a landslide, to the dismay of right-thinking progressives everywhere. His crime against humanity? He rounded up and jailed violent gang members in huge numbers. Did everyone get due process of law? Likely not, but I suggest it is better than getting no process of law like many criminals in blue cities in America right now. The Salvadoran public looks likely to reward Bukele because of these results:

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses