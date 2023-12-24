How sad can you get?

Tom Elliot has compiled a supercuts video of the 10 most mortifying media moments of 2023. He has posted the video at Grabien News with comments here. One could reverse the order of the top 10 mortifying media moments and still have it right. The competition for number 1 is intense.
It’s a good thing these talking heads are incapable of shame or embarrassment. It’s hard to do justice to the mindlessness on display here. You have to take it in with your own eyes. I’m filing this under (Near) Laughter Is the Best Medicine. Warning: Viewing the video may cause you to shed brain cells.
SUPERCUT!
The 10 Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2023 #MMMM2023
Read our wrap-up: https://t.co/lk5bwzI4S7 pic.twitter.com/ctPv5wBzLz
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 22, 2023
