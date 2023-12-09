Joe Biden Is Orders of Magnitude Dumber Than a Normal President

Here is Joe Biden trying to read the teleprompter regarding infrastructure spending. A million, a billion, a trillion, who can tell?

BIDEN: "Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!" pic.twitter.com/4pVbAPrKef — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023



Keeping this guy in office is elder abuse. Is it possible the Democrats intend to run him again in 2024? With the worst approval ratings recorded for a modern president? It’s hard to believe they don’t have a better plan.