Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus discusses the incredibly tragic death of the three Israeli hostages killed by IDF forces yesterday. He speaks in the seven-minute video below with a Sky News anchor with the attitude to which we have become accustomed. He finds this an opportune moment to put Conricus on the defensive. To say the same effect I also note that takes up the casualty figures disseminated by the Hamas Health Ministry without reservation. (As I write, the New York Times has posted this update on the killing of the hostages.)

The video above showed up at the top of my Twitter feed. Going to Conricus’s Twitter thread to extract a thumbnail photo, I found this timely comment from his pinned tweet: “I can’t even count how many times journalists base their perceptions, questions and reporting on these false and misleading numbers. This thread is vital for understanding how thinly veiled Hamas lies are, and how complicit journalists who rely on them are.”