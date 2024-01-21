The peasants are revolting, German edition

In the old Wizard of Id cartoon, when the King is advised the peasants are revolting, the King responds, “You can say that again.” This time around they are revolting in Germany. Spiked editor Tom Slater writes in his weekly email: “German farmers have had enough. On Monday, thousands of tractors and tens of thousands of farmers descended on Berlin, capping off a week of nationwide demonstrations. It was a revolt against punishing new green taxes, but also against the entire environmentalist agenda, which has been hammering German agriculture for decades. spiked went to Berlin to meet the people behind Europe’s latest populist revolt.” Slater has posted his video report here. I have embedded it below.

Wherever they have a voice, the peasants are revolting. I should like to think that the wave will roll up on our shores as well this coming November.