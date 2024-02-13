Back to the Biden family business

President Biden has lied baldly about the corrupt Biden family business in which he was the one and only product, just as he has lied baldly about the related Hunter Biden laptop material he knows to be authentic — as reported in the New York Post. Everyone with half a brain understands that to be the case.

As we all saw in 2020, Tony Bobulinkski is a powerful witness with first-hand knowledge of the Biden family business. Today Bobulinski testified behind closed doors to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. His opening statement has been released to the press and is accessible online. The text is linked here, for example, in Steven Nelson’s New York Post story.

Bobulinski concisely gets to the heart of the matter:

I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was “the Brand” being sold by the Biden family. His family’s foreign influence peddling operaCon – from China to Ukraine and elsewhere – sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government. Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability. The only reason any of these interntional business transactions took place – with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family – was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period.

