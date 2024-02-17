Posted on February 17, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Conservatism, Media, Russia, Vladimir Putin

From glib to stupid

As part of his celebration of life in Putin’s Russia, Tucker Carlson took a side trip to the grocery story during his visit to Moscow. Like the political pilgrims of old, he was impressed. It somehow “radicalized” him — “against American leaders.” Drawing on NRO, Ed Driscoll has more here. What’s wrong with this picture?

In Putin’s Russia, wonders never cease. Such wonders never cease at Aldi’s either, but never mind.

What we have here is something like a descent into buffoonery.

As a student of Latin and Rome, I appreciated this.

Putin is an ingrate. He has provided his own review of the Carlson interview. He says he thought Tucker was pitching him softballs.

Carlson was asked about the limitations of his sit-down with Putin in an interview with Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb at the World Government Summit in Dubai this past Monday. The whole interview is posted here on YouTube. From glib to stupid and worse, Carlson’s comments have not aged well over the past week.

The Daily Mail caught up with Carlson following Navalny’s death/murder in prison. (The Daily Mail story embeds the full video of Tucker’s visit to the Moscow supermarket.) The Daily Mail sought a comment from Carlson on Navalny’s death/murder in light of his comments in Dubai. Carlson responded: “It had zero to do with Navalny. I wasn’t referring to him, which is obvious in context, and I certainly wasn’t making excuses for killing people. I’m totally opposed to killing as I said.” He was referring to Putin. In context, as I understand it, Putin is a “leader” just like all the rest — so get off your high horse.

Responses