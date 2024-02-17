As part of his celebration of life in Putin’s Russia, Tucker Carlson took a side trip to the grocery story during his visit to Moscow. Like the political pilgrims of old, he was impressed. It somehow “radicalized” him — “against American leaders.” Drawing on NRO, Ed Driscoll has more here. What’s wrong with this picture?

Tucker Carlson bragging that Russia is better than America because groceries are cheaper in the poorer country is one of the stupidest things I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/fDi7HOnEFw — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 15, 2024

In Putin’s Russia, wonders never cease. Such wonders never cease at Aldi’s either, but never mind.

Fantastic tech advancement! Guess who hasn't been in an airport anytime in the last 40 years? pic.twitter.com/83WVFmXIXM — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) February 15, 2024

What we have here is something like a descent into buffoonery.

'What Is This Dark Magic?!' Cries Tucker Upon Encountering Automatic Sliding Doors At Grocery Store https://t.co/TwiEghtaBw pic.twitter.com/brPL5Gyt4u — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 16, 2024

As a student of Latin and Rome, I appreciated this.

“We are in a village in Germania, a backwards pit of barbarianism according to the leaders in Rome. Yet the air is clean and you won’t believe the price of grain. Here’s how much one Roman sestertius can buy you…” pic.twitter.com/hDPBgoO5oc — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) February 16, 2024

Putin is an ingrate. He has provided his own review of the Carlson interview. He says he thought Tucker was pitching him softballs.

Carlson was asked about the limitations of his sit-down with Putin in an interview with Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb at the World Government Summit in Dubai this past Monday. The whole interview is posted here on YouTube. From glib to stupid and worse, Carlson’s comments have not aged well over the past week.

Tucker Carlson, when asked about Alexei Navalny, opposition leaders and journalists in Russia: “Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people.”pic.twitter.com/pE4SIKdaIO — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 16, 2024

The Daily Mail caught up with Carlson following Navalny’s death/murder in prison. (The Daily Mail story embeds the full video of Tucker’s visit to the Moscow supermarket.) The Daily Mail sought a comment from Carlson on Navalny’s death/murder in light of his comments in Dubai. Carlson responded: “It had zero to do with Navalny. I wasn’t referring to him, which is obvious in context, and I certainly wasn’t making excuses for killing people. I’m totally opposed to killing as I said.” He was referring to Putin. In context, as I understand it, Putin is a “leader” just like all the rest — so get off your high horse.