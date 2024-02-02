UNRWA: Israel’s dossier

Drawing on signals intelligence, interrogations of Hamas terrorists, and documents recovered in Gaza, the government of Israel has compiled a dossier of findings that establish UNRWA’s partnership with Hamas promoting terrorism. The Washington Free Beacon has posted it on Scribd along with its accompanying story. I have embedded it at the bottom.
Following a briefing of American officials that included the dossier, the Biden administration temporarily suspended funding to UNRWA. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the findings “highly, highly credible.” I think the suspension is for show and they will open the spigot again after a decent interval.
The Free Beacon story quotes Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy speaking at a briefing earlier this week (I posted it here): “UNRWA is a front for Hamas.” Today the Free Beacon’s Andrew Tobin adds this postscript: “UNRWA Teachers Held Israeli Boy, Elderly Woman Hostage for Hamas.” As the man said, UNRWA is a front for Hamas.
