The Daily Chart: Newsroom Turbulence

By now most readers have heard about the extreme clear air turbulence that a Singapore Airlines jumbo jet that left one passenger dead (an apparent heart attack) and several others seriously injured. You knew what was coming next: the media, taking orders from the usual idiots, declaring that climate change is the cause of this rare event.

So kudos to Rupa Subramanya at The Free Press for writing “Stop Making Plane Turbulence About Climate Change.” He shows up with—facts!

Simon Proud, a scientist with the European Space Agency, posted on X that it’s “disappointing” to see scientists implicitly link the Singapore Airlines incident with climate change. His observations, based on satellite imagery, chime with the two pilots’: there were large thunderstorms in the area at the time.

And there’s underlying data from corrected previous studies:

P.S. Is extreme turbulence like this that rare? My father, a Navy pilot from 1940 into the 1960s, told me many stories of hitting “air pockets” and being thrown up to the ceiling in the prop-plane era, when a flight from LA to Hawaii took something like 15 hours, at lower altitude, and without much radar or advance weather warning.