Round up the usual reminders

In Barack Obama’s world, Islamist terrorism was never about terrorism. When Muslims went on jihadi rampages shouting “Allahu akbar,” the motive was always a deep secret to be kept from the American people. In the eyes of Obama and his crew, we couldn’t handle the truth. The Islamic State — not Islamic. The Islamic Republic of Iran — not Islamic. Hamas, Hezbollah and all the rest, well, you know. Can’t we all just get along?

Obama now lacks the bully pulpit to lecture us on Tuesday’s outbreak of jihad in lower Manhattan. New York Deputy Police Commissioner John Miller has accordingly stepped into his shoes (video below). It’s not about Islam. It’s not about the mosque. In the words of the Hal David/Burt Bacharach song, what’s it all about? It’s not about anything in particular. Remember: Islamic State — not Islamic. How stupid do they think we are?