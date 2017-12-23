Posted on December 23, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Hezbollah, Iran, Obama Administration Scandals

Hezbollah’s Drug Mule

Scott wrote here about how the Obama administration let Hezbollah’s drug trafficking off the hook in order to promote its Iranian nuclear deal. Michael Ramirez is probably the only cartoonist savvy enough to comment. Click to enlarge:

