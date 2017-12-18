How Obama let up on Hezbollah

Late yesterday afternoon Politico posted Josh Meyer’s deeply reported account of our struggle with Hezbollah and its betrayal by the Obama administration. Politico gave this précis of the story by email: “In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States.”

Some 14,000 words long, it is full of previously unreported stories. The stories demonstrate the threat posed by Hezbollah to the United States. They also add to our understanding of the harm wrought by the Obama administration in its pursuit of the idiotic nuclear deal with Iran, signing bonus (so to speak, because the deal was never signed) up front. Meyer has tapped into a rich vein of officials now willing to talk about the damage done.

If it didn’t reflect so poorly on the Obama administration, Meyer’s incredibly rich story might win a Pulitzer Prize. I hope you can find time for it despite the length. Here it is: “The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook.”