Night thoughts with Nunes

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared for the full hour on the second installment of Mark Levin’s new FOX News show last night (video below). It is thanks to Rep. Nunes in particular and his Republican colleagues in general that we know as much as we do about the Obama administration’s efforts to undermine the Trump campaign during the election and the incoming Trump administration afterwards. The saga continues.

The interview serves as a summary of what we have learned to date (despite the resistance of Adam Schiff and his Democratic colleagues) and how much we have yet to learn. It explores critical role of the Democratic Party’s media adjunct in promoting the synthetic collusion scandal (“this is party of the Democratic Party’s network”). Rep. Nunes provides a bit of alternative history, sketching out what would have happened if the underlying acts had been committed by the Bush administration (“they would have burned down the Department of Justice”). All this and more…

Quotable quote (Nunes on Schiff): “I just have to deal with him.”

NOTE: Among the items cited in the course of the interview are (1) Heat Street’s disclosure of the FISA warrant sought by the Obama administration in July and secured in October is quoted in Andrew McCarthy’s January 11, 2017 NR column (the Heat Street site has since been killed by FOX News); (2) Nunes’s letter submitting 10 questions to more than a dozen unidentified current and former U.S. government officials asking about their knowledge of the Steele dossier (a copy of the questions is embedded below); and (3) David Ignatius’s January 2017 Washington Post column with the criminal leak disclosing the existence of the intercepted communication between Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

Via Peter Barry Chowka/American Thinker.

Nunes letter about dossier by Chuck Ross on Scribd