Trump looks back in anger

In a couple of tweets this morning, President Trump raises a question that I have wrestled with on Power Line. Why didn’t the FBI warn off then candidate Trump from one or the other of the figures who appears to have prompted the initiation of the counterintelligence investigation penetrating his campaign. First President Trump raises the question: why wasn’t I told?

As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of “Justice” have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

Mr. President, I think I can answer that. They were looking hopefully for dirt on you (and you greatly disappointed them). He is seething about it. Note “Justice” in quotes. Let us draw the conclusion ourselves!

Trump responded in a fashion to his own question in the subsequent tweet.

….Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time (he represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole & many others over the years), but we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn’t have been hired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

“Comey and the boys were doing a number on him” expresses Trump’s thought with great concision in the American vernacular. I think, however, they were doing a number on Trump himself.