Posted on June 3, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, FBI, Russia investigation

Trump looks back in anger

In a couple of tweets this morning, President Trump raises a question that I have wrestled with on Power Line. Why didn’t the FBI warn off then candidate Trump from one or the other of the figures who appears to have prompted the initiation of the counterintelligence investigation penetrating his campaign. First President Trump raises the question: why wasn’t I told?

Mr. President, I think I can answer that. They were looking hopefully for dirt on you (and you greatly disappointed them). He is seething about it. Note “Justice” in quotes. Let us draw the conclusion ourselves!

Trump responded in a fashion to his own question in the subsequent tweet.

“Comey and the boys were doing a number on him” expresses Trump’s thought with great concision in the American vernacular. I think, however, they were doing a number on Trump himself.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line