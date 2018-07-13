Struck by Strzok

Peter Strzok formerly headed the FBI’s counterintelligence efforts in the position of deputy assistant director of the bureau, yet he has showed himself to be a man of extraordinarily bad character in several aspects. His public testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees yesterday partook of theater of the absurd on its own terms as well as that of the Democrats’ frat house effusions supporting him.

Strzok’s testimony was patently false. He knew he was lying. His interlocutors knew he was lying. Every sentient being watching the proceedings knew he was lying. Strzok degraded himself, the FBI, the medium of expression and everything else touching on his testimony, nowhere more so than in his explication of “We’ll stop it” (video below, transcript here). To borrow Mary McCarthy’s formulation, every word he said was a lie, including “and” and “the.”

Video via Tim Hains/RCP.