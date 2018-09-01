Chain of fools revisited

Our friend Seth Leibsohn wrote yesterday to ask if he was the only one who has a problem with what is depicted in the photo below from Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit.

Seth then opened his radio show (audio below) with the question: “What do you think would be said about Donald Trump, President Trump, if he were on a stage at a big event with someone who said, ‘Satanic Jews have infected the whole world with poison and deceit’?” I think it is a template for what the modern Democratic Party is. Those four people are in order Louis Farrakhan, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and Bill Clinton.”

What a disgrace. Tell it, brother Seth.