Disruption, Democrat style

The Democrats on the Judiciary Committee disrupted the hearing on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Lacking the votes to defeat Kavanaugh’s confirmation, they chose to act up. Politico quotes dirty Dick Durbin: “We considered a lot of different options yesterday. This was the agreed approach. “It really singles this hearing out as something unusual.”

I’ll have to remember that. I think “unusual” is a euphemism for “disgraceful.”

Given the “agreed approach,” the Democrats seem to have had full participation. Senator Kamala Harris led the parade, but Amy (“nice,” “bipartisan”) Klobuchar immediately followed up. Then the other Democrats emerged from their clown car: Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal and all the rest. When behaving disreputably, it helps to be incapable of embarrassment.

What are they up to? What are the stakes? If you stuck around for their statements, you could probably puzzle it out.

They want to shut us down. They want to control our thought. They want to muzzle our speech. They demand that we treat abortion as a sacrament. They want to shove their upside down view of the world down our throats. They seek to force their hands into our pockets and keep them there. They foment hatred and stigmatize us as racists — because we believe in equal treatment without regard to race. When it comes to limited government, they’d rather not. They promise an Orwellian future.

President Trump himself captured the spectacle with uncharacteristic understatement: “The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is. They will say anything, and are only looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress. So sad to see!”