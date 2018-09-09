Posted on September 9, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Barack Obama, Twitter

Return of the Hypocrite

After staying mostly quiet for the last year and a half, Barack Obama has emerged to campaign for the Democrats in the midterm elections. The king of hypocrisy wasted no time denouncing President Trump for being divisive and failing to respect the Constitution. He also tried to claim credit for the economy’s taking off as soon as his policies were reversed. Did I mention chutzpah?

A number of observers have called out Obama’s hypocrisy, but this series of tweets by Marco Rubio will suffice as well as any:

Obama also referred to criticism of his administration’s performance during the Benghazi terrorist attack as a “conspiracy theory.” This brought a heated rejoinder from Kris Paranto, a heroic survivor of the attack:


Paranto’s point seemed cogent to me, but Twitter apparently didn’t agree. It suspended Paranto’s account, apparently on the ground that he was disrespectful toward a former president. Now if Twitter will suspend the accounts of all who are critical of, or disrespectful toward, President Trump, I will be convinced that its algorithms are devoid of any political bias.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line