Return of the Hypocrite

After staying mostly quiet for the last year and a half, Barack Obama has emerged to campaign for the Democrats in the midterm elections. The king of hypocrisy wasted no time denouncing President Trump for being divisive and failing to respect the Constitution. He also tried to claim credit for the economy’s taking off as soon as his policies were reversed. Did I mention chutzpah?

A number of observers have called out Obama’s hypocrisy, but this series of tweets by Marco Rubio will suffice as well as any:

Pres. Obama is right. It is wrong for a President to use divisive language, such as:

1. Call all opponents of same-sex marriage bigots

2. Call the Pro-Life movement a "War on Women"

3. Call all immigration enforcement advocates racists

4. Call the GOP the enemy of Hispanics — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

How about when he made a joke about former First Lady

Nancy Reagan conducting seances? https://t.co/pVgBUXEw1b — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Barack Obama on people left behind by new economy: “And it’s not surprising then they get bitter,they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Barack Obama justifying ignoring constitution limits on the power of President: “Middle-class families can’t wait for Republicans in Congress to do stuff. So sue me.” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Barack Obama in a Univision interview calling on Hispanics to vote against GOP “enemies”: “If Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, ‘We’re gonna punish our enemies and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us…” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Barack Obama at a speech at American University accused those who opposed #IranDeal of making common cause with those in Iran who chant “Death to America”. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Obama also referred to criticism of his administration’s performance during the Benghazi terrorist attack as a “conspiracy theory.” This brought a heated rejoinder from Kris Paranto, a heroic survivor of the attack:

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018



Paranto’s point seemed cogent to me, but Twitter apparently didn’t agree. It suspended Paranto’s account, apparently on the ground that he was disrespectful toward a former president. Now if Twitter will suspend the accounts of all who are critical of, or disrespectful toward, President Trump, I will be convinced that its algorithms are devoid of any political bias.