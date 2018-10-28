I have returned from Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, the first part of which I wrote about here, including our visit to the White House. A highlight of the second half of the event was the announcement of “Blexit,” a new project spearheaded by Candace Owens.

What is Blexit?

BLEXIT is a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy. It is a rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear. BLEXIT is a renaissance. It is our formal declaration of independence.

You can read about it here. Candace and the rest of the crew are planning to criss-cross the United States, holding Blexit rallies in all major cities.

This is, of course, the Left’s nightmare: African-Americans declaring independence from liberalism, the welfare state and the Democratic Party. And the current generation of fiery, smart young black leaders can, I think, make it happen in sufficient numbers to be a political earthquake.

The announcement of Blexit took place in an auditorium where everyone present got a free Blexit t-shirt. It is the only article of clothing I own, or am ever likely to own, that was designed by Kanye West:

America’s 21st century black liberation movement is important. We will continue to follow it with great interest.