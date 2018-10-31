Caravan hopping the bus

FOX News reporter Bill La Jeunesse seemed to me to be performing public relations work on behalf of the migrant caravan in his regular live hits from Mexico. Either that or he had succumbed to a variant of Stockholm Syndrome. Has Griff Jenkins relieved him? Jenkins has actually come up with a few stories, such as the presence of bad apples among the multitude (“Jose revealed his criminal past and said he is traveling with the caravan to enter the United States with the hope of receiving a pardon”). C’mon in.

Yesterday Jenkins reported that buses had mysteriously appeared to move the caravan along (video below). Who is defraying the expenses? Jenkins says it is the state of Oaxaca “getting volunteer buses to put people…on them and take them to their next location.” Now I can see why the state of Oaxaca might want to help the multitude move on, but I’d want to hear more before buying the concept of “volunteer buses.” Jenkins counts 11 buses and notes that more would be needed to move the entire multitude. Except for the factor of the buses, this is a confusing report.

Via Political Insider.