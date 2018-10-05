Trump comes to Rochester

President Trump spoke to a capacity crowd at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota last night. He opened his remarks with the observation: “This is supposed to be a Democrat state.” He expressed hope for the future: “I don’t think so!” Let it be. He appeared in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, GOP Senate candidate Karin Housley, First District GOP congressional candidate Jim Hagedorn, GOP Second District incumbent Jason Lewis. We need help.

The president disparaged Democrats as “truly the party of crime” and reviewed a few of the Dems running for office here. The Star Tribune notes that Trump blasted attorney general candidate Keith Ellison as an advocate of open borders, but stayed away from the abuse allegation leveled at Ellison by a former girlfriend. “Some in the crowd, however,” the Star Tribune adds, “waved placards depicting Ellison wearing a ‘wife beater’-style T shirt, with the word ‘abuse’ crossed out underneath.” I wish Trump had followed up “the party of crime” theme by citing Ellison’s support for cop killers. Fact check: Sad but true.

The Star Tribune doesn’t quote Trump’s precise rap on Ellison: “Ellison is the number 2 official in the Democrat Party and he recently marched in a parade wearing a shirt that read: ‘I do not believe in borders.'” That’s not just an accusation, as the Star Tribune would have it. That’s a self-avowed position. That’s a confession. Fact check: Sad but true.

Trump recalled the departure of “wacky” Al Franken from the Senate in connection with the appointment of incumbent Democratic Senator Tina Smith. “He folded like a wet rag,” Trump observed. “He was gone so fast. I don’t want to mention Al Franken’s name. And he was replaced by someone nobody ever heard of.” He lumped Smith in with “legendary low IQ Maxine Waters.”

Trump called up Karin Housley (at about 23:00). “You really do go off script, don’t you,” she said. She chided Trump: “He said Tina Smith way too many times. We need to say Karin Housley a lot more.”

Jason Lewis spoke (at about 24:00). Jim Hagedorn spoke (at about 27:30). They are both worth hearing out too.

We badly need President Trump’s help in Minnesota. I can only hope the results in November will justify the time he spent here yesterday.

Quotable quote: “Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House? Don’t do that to me!”

Video via Ian Schwartz/RealClearPolitics.