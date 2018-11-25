In yesterday’s “Caravan update” I observed that we have here a test of wills between President Trump and the supporters of invasion. Indeed, for his part, President Trump announced twice yesterday via his favorite medium “If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!“ He threw down via Twitter:

Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

I wrote before word emerged that incoming Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would work with the Trump administration to keep asylum seekers out of the United States while their applications are pending in court. This obviously represented a resolution of the test in favor of President Trump.

The New York Times reported that Mexico was mulling over such an agreement. Among other outlets, Politico followed up with the report of such an agreement. The New York Post qualified that report, indicating that Mexico might be backing out of the agreement. Indeed, FOX News reported that Mexico disputed reports of an agreement of any sort.

The test continues…