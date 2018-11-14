Caravan update

Last night Tucker Carlson invited gonzo filmmaker Ami Horowitz on his show for a short segment on the caravan heading our way from Central America (video below). FOX News reporter Bill La Jeunesse was on the scene for a while, seemingly to serve as the public relations spokesman for the horde. La Jeunesse (and others) to the contary notwithstanding, Horowitz demonstrates that it represents the organized efforts of unknown benefactors fronted by the previously identified Pueblo Sin Fronteras. The report raises the permanent question: What is to be done? Getting at the truth is at least a beginning.
"Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time." Winston Churchill
"Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof." Inscription on the Liberty Bell
