Posted on November 14, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Immigration, The Left

Caravan update

Last night Tucker Carlson invited gonzo filmmaker Ami Horowitz on his show for a short segment on the caravan heading our way from Central America (video below). FOX News reporter Bill La Jeunesse was on the scene for a while, seemingly to serve as the public relations spokesman for the horde. La Jeunesse (and others) to the contary notwithstanding, Horowitz demonstrates that it represents the organized efforts of unknown benefactors fronted by the previously identified Pueblo Sin Fronteras. The report raises the permanent question: What is to be done? Getting at the truth is at least a beginning.

