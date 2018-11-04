D.C. leftists vie for endorsement of anti-Semite

Remember Trayon White? He’s the Washington D.C. city counsel member — a Democrat — who claimed that Jewish financiers control the climate. In his view, a mild snowfall in the District was an instance of “climate control” by the Rothschilds who “create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities.” White also opined that the Rothschilds control the World Bank and the federal government.

There might have been a time when such rabid anti-Semitism would render White political poison. If so, that time has passed, at least among left-liberals.

Far from steering clear of this anti-Semite, two left-liberal politicians in Washington covet his endorsement. The two candidates — Elissa Silverman and Dionne Reeder — are competing for an at-large seat on the D.C. Council. In other words, they aren’t seeking votes in just one section of the city, for example the impoverished area that White represents. They will be elected or defeated by the city’s entire electorate.

Reeder is a friend of White. She backed the insurgent campaign that put the dumb-as-rock anti-Semite on the Council. Silverman serves with White on the Council, supports his far left positions, and declined to criticize him when his blatant anti-Semitism was revealed.

White has refused to endorse either candidate. It’s the smart move. As the Washington Post points out, White might well pay a price in his Ward if he endorsed Silverman, who is white. He might also pay a price if he endorsed Reeder, as she is backed by D.C.’s mayor who is unpopular in White’s Ward.

What’s apparent is that White has paid no political price for his blatant anti-Semitism. Far from seeing his career derailed, he has become a power broker.

It’s also clear that the Washington Post has a double standard when it comes to detecting anti-Semitism. It says that White “was portrayed as an anti-Semite for suggesting that the Rothschild banking family controls the weather and for using his constituent fund to subsidize a Chicago event for the Nation of Islam where Louis Farrakhan railed against Jews.” (Emphasis added)

White didn’t “suggest” his conspiracy theories, he asserted them. That makes him an anti-Semite, not just someone who was “portrayed” that way.

The Post has no problem with portraying President Trump and the GOP as anti-Semitic merely for criticizing a dedicated political enemy — George Soros — who happens to be Jewish. Yet the Post apparently views White’s anti-Semitism as open to doubt.

The Post’s political biases infect every aspect of its reporting and undermine its ability to write honestly about virtually any subject, including anti-Semitism.