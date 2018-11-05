Ilhan Omar: Curiouser and curiouser

Ilhan Omar will be elected to succeed Keith Ellison representing Minnesota’s Fifth District. It appears increasingly likely that she married her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi for dishonest purposes in 2009 and didn’t get around to dissolving the marriage until 2017, all the while living with the man she advertised as her lawful husband and father of her children. You’d never know it, however, if you get your news from the Star Tribune, as many Fifth District voters do (not that it would necessarily matter to them).

I came to this conclusion two years ago for reasons set forth in “The curious case of Ilhan Omar,” but I say it appears increasingly likely because of the work this campaign season of PJ Media’s David Steinberg. Building on my own work and especially that of Preya Samsundar, Steinberg has now published a four-part series of columns investigating Omar.

We have covered each of Steinberg’s three previous installments. Today he returns with “New Photos Corroborate Perjury Claims Against Rep. Ilhan Omar, as She Deletes Social Media Evidence.”

Steinberg concludes the current installment fo his series with this thought: “Perhaps President Trump is seeking a case study to back his claims of a rotten, corruptible media and Democratic Party. If so, he could do no better than the Party’s promotion of Ilhan Omar, and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s subservient coverage of perhaps the most troubling candidate background the state has ever seen.”

I think this is perfectly fair. Even so, despite the low opinion of the press that the Star Tribune has earned many times over, I would add only that that Omar may find it more difficult to keep this story buried as she steps onto the national stage than she has at home in the Twin Cities. See, for example, the interest of Minnesota’s own Pete Hegseth, now at FOX News, commenting on Steinberg’s current installment in the tweet below.