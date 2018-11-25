Invasion at Southern Border Repelled

I hope it’s been repelled, anyway. At least for now. The federal government closed the border between Tijuana and San Diego for several hours today, as thousands of migrants tried to enter the country illegally. Invaders threw rocks at Border Patrol agents and rushed the border fence, after which the Border Patrol used tear gas to disperse the invaders.

Here’s moment right before shot bang. You can see some rocks being thrown. pic.twitter.com/p0M9p7Rx4G — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) November 25, 2018



NBC News reports:

American authorities used tear gas on hundreds of migrants who tried to enter the United States illegally Sunday, prompting officials to shut down operations at the border crossing between this city and San Diego, one of the busiest in the world.

***

Customs and Border Protection tweeted that it used tear gas after several migrants threw projectiles at border agents, striking them.

***

The shutdown came after hundreds of migrants — many whom are fleeing violence in Central America — assembled Sunday morning on the Mexican side of the border. American military helicopters buzzed overhead as hundreds of Mexican federal police officers blocked the migrants from entering San Ysidro. “DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Sunday in a statement.

Good.

“We’re not running because we’re criminals,” [Jorge] Montoya said. “We’re running from the crime in our country.”

Guess what: that doesn’t qualify you for asylum as refugees.

But they already know that. The whole “refugee” thing is a sham. Activists tell would-be illegal immigrants to sneak across the border. If they don’t get caught, head for California or another scofflaw jurisdiction. If they do get caught, immediately request asylum as a refugee. That triggers due process rights under existing, misguided law. While supposedly awaiting a hearing, invaders can simply disappear and make their way to a scofflaw jurisdiction.

Illegal immigration continues to be a huge problem, but at least the Trump administration is trying to stem the invasion.