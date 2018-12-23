The use & abuse of Christianity, Democrat style

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez is retiring from Congress (why? here is the story), but we will not be spared his like in the new Congress. Indeed, they will rule the roost in the House.

We can accordingly look forward to many more rants such as the one to which he subjected DHS Secretary Nielsen at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. David Rutz has posted the video (below) along with an account of Gutiérrez’s rant. The rant culminates in Gutiérrez’s accusation that the Nielsen is unChristian. Gutiérrez leaves in huff as Nielsen points out that the true object of Gutiérrez’s wrath is the law she seeks to enforce.

Gutiérrez demonstrates the uses of Christianity in the Democratic playbook, but the Democrats have promulgated an orthodoxy that fundamentally conflicts with traditional Christian teaching. They freely display the sort of anti-Catholic bigotry that JFK was thought to have vanquished in the 1960 presidential campaign. As they have done with so much of their history, the Democrats have deposited JFK and 1960 down the memory hole.

Last year I wrote about the anti-Catholic bigotry on display in the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was the subject of my City Journal column “The unfunniest senator” (that was Al Franken, before the fall). Via Mark Hemingway on Twitter, our attention is turned to the Catholic News Agency story “Judicial nominee faces Senate scrutiny over Knights of Columbus membership.” The CNA story returns us to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hemingway calls out Senators Hirono and Harris for their “appalling behavior.” “Appalling” is right, but Hirono and Harris are themselves appalling and their behavior occupies the mainstream of the Democratic Party. In this case it has the incidental benefit of illuminating the terrain on which we tread now.