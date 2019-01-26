A Peak Moment In the History of the Internet

David Burge started out with a website he operated under the name Iowahawk. He later migrated to Twitter, where he is one of the platform’s funniest and most insightful commentators. On Thursday, Iowahawk tweeted a lament on behalf of laid-off Buzzfeed and Huffington Post liberals in a mock-blue collar, populist style reminiscent of the 1930s. It was then set to music by SixStringTweets, a genius with whom I was previously unfamiliar. Here it is. As Oscar Wilde put it, it would take a heart of stone not to laugh:
Another @iowahawkblog work of art pic.twitter.com/BDhiXxUKRo
— SixStringTweets (@SixStringTweets) January 25, 2019