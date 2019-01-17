Omar Appointed to House Foreign Relations Committee [Updated]

We are awash these days in faux scandals, but this is a real one: Nancy Pelosi has appointed Ilhan Omar to the House Foreign Relations Committee. Omar is viciously anti-Israel and, I think, pretty clearly an anti-Semite. This is one of her notorious pronouncements on Israel:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012



Omar also has come out in favor of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, a movement that is diametrically opposed to bipartisan U.S. foreign policy.

Omar announced her plum committee assignment on Twitter this afternoon:

I finally have committee assignments and I am excited 🤗 1st choice- House Foreign Affairs Committee: The Foreign Affairs Committee oversees all foreign assistance, national security affecting the country’s foreign policy, treaties, peacekeeping and war powers. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2019



Republicans were quick to denounce the appointment. Chuck Schumer should have criticized it, too. He has denounced BDS as “anti-Semitism.” (I think he is right about that.) For that matter, Pelosi, too, has said “Congress ‘must’ oppose BDS.”

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “I would love to know what changed, because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel.” But I think we all know what has changed: there is a new wind blowing through the Democratic Party, and Ilhan Omar, despite her youth and inexperience (or perhaps because of those qualities), typifies it. The Democratic Party is increasingly anti-Israel and flirts, to be charitable, with anti-Semitism. Today we see the latest evidence of the character of what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls the “New party.”

UPDATE: Earlier today, Omar was asked about her claim that Israel is “evil” on CNN. You can judge her response for yourself:

Rep. Ilhan Omar just doubled down on her claim that “Israel has hypnotized the world,” calling its behavior “evil.” But instead of denouncing it, Democrat leadership rewarded her with a spot on the House Foreign Relations Committee. pic.twitter.com/gyGvb0Pnqt — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 17, 2019



The Minnesota press has consistently run interference for Omar had has buried negative facts about her. Possibly the national press will not be quite so pliable.