The War On Christians (Cont.)

The Left’s insane attack on high school kids from Covington Catholic School was not an isolated incident. It followed hard on the heels of, among other things, widespread attacks on Karen Pence for teaching art at a Christian school. These were skirmishes in a long war. Rod Dreher points out this tweet by a New York Times reporter who is doing “research” on Christian schools:



“Expose Christian schools.” Right. While a few have pushed back, the tweets using the hashtag are mostly appalling. The reporter responded to those who objected:

I write about American youth, and the hashtag #exposechristianschools, which I didn't create, went viral in recent days. I'm writing about the response to it and want to hear about all experiences, including positive stories/impact about your time in school. Plz DM me. — Dan Levin (@globaldan) January 25, 2019



Dreher’s response is, I think, correct:

Read Levin’s Twitter timeline — he’s been going back and finding old tweets to smear Christian schooling and homeschooling. … “Including positive stories”? Bullshit, and Dan Levin knows it. The New York Times is trying to gin up anti-Christian hatred.

That’s right, and it isn’t just the Times. Christians are squarely in the liberal crosshairs. As I wrote here, haters won’t stop with the Jews. They never do. Dreher correctly describes the objective of this particular campaign:

The New York Times is preparing people for a future in which Christian schools have to be closed by law, or stigmatized out of existence, for the sake of “safety.”

The public schools are now mostly about political and cultural indoctrination, not education–as their steadily declining quality reflects. Elite private schools are almost all the same, or worse, but Christian schools stand in the way of the Left’s indoctrination project. So they are slated for destruction.