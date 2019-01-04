Tlaib talks trash

CNN posted a love letter to freshly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib by Claire Foran yesterday afternoon, a few hours before Tlaib celebrated with a not quite quotable quote (video below). Looking for a straightforward account of Tlaib talking trash, I find Mark Osborne’s ABC News story. Osborne reports:

It didn’t take long for new Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to introduce herself to President Donald Trump and the nation. And she did so in the most profane way possible.

Tlaib, who was sworn in as Michigan’s representative from the 13th Congressional District on Thursday afternoon, was speaking at an event for progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org when she relayed a conversation with her son to the crowd: “And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look you won, bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf—–.”

The 20-second clip of Tlaib’s profane declaration, which was shared on Twitter by Nestor Ruiz, a digital organizer for immigrant advocacy group United We Dream, quickly made the rounds Thursday night. Several journalists in attendance at the event also confirmed she made the comment.

The call for impeachment earned raucous applause, according to the video….