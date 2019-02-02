A man for all seasons

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declined to resign from office. He asserts that he was mistaken when he said yesterday that he had appeared in his medical school yearbook photograph in blackface or under a hood wearing Ku Klux Klan garb.

“In the hours since I made my statement yesterday, I reflected with my family and classmates from the time and affirmed my conclusion that I am not the person in that photo,” he said. Isn’t he still guilty of the bad taste that resulted in the photo’s placement on his yearbook page?

He conceded that he did darken his face in a separate event in San Antonio when he dressed up as Michael Jackson as part of a dance contest. Where, oh, where is the photo of Northam in blackface doing the moonwalk?

While we wait for the visual confirmation of the governor desecrating the figure of Michael Jackson, Democrats may want to call on the team at Forensic Files to deploy all available resources to check the governor’s changing memory against the available evidence. Democrats want him gone.

Standing up for himself, the governor is a man alone. It takes a certain crazy willfulness for him to defy the mob when he has become such an inconvenience to his party’s vested interest in deploying the race card at will.

Northam’s fellow Democrats badly want him to disappear. So long as his memory remains cloudy and the evidence remains less than conclusive, they deserve his continued tenure in office. He fairly represents the (black)face of the Democratic Party.