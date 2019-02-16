Another Fake Hate Crime? Of Course It Is

When a guy named Jussie Smollett, who is an actor on a TV show called Empire, claimed that he was attacked in the middle of the night, in his exclusive Navy Pier neighborhood of Chicago, by a couple of Trump supporters wearing “MAGA” hats, no one with any sense believed him. It was obviously another in a long series of such claims, pretty much all of which turn out to be frauds. That was the case here, as sensible people always assumed.

The truth is finally coming out, as the Chicago police have patiently investigated Smollett’s lies. First, though, let’s visit the liberal media’s uncritical reaction to Smollett’s transparent fabrication. Our friends at Grabien have an excellent compendium:

It turns out that the whole thing was a hoax, as usual. Smollett apparently paid two Nigerian brothers who were extras on Empire to fake the attack on him:

Empire star Jussie Smollett paid two men $3,500 to stage an assault against him which he later claimed was an attack motivated by racism and homophobia, investigators in Chicago now believe. The stunning turn of events has rapidly transformed the beloved actor who was once thought to be the victim of a heinous hate crime into a suspect in a criminal investigation. The two men involved in the alleged hoax are now fully cooperating with law enforcement, CNN is reporting on Saturday.

What a shock! Of course, no one who has paid attention is surprised. It is another left-wing hoax, promoted by left-wing news outlets that probably knew better. But it’s all for the leftist narrative, like most of what we read in newspapers these days.