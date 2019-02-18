Black Humor From the New York Times

Yesterday’s New York Times featured a headline that betrayed a stunning lack of self-awareness, even by that paper’s low standards:

A reader comments:

It’s only fair and balanced to have headlines like this one. After all, it just makes up for all the headlines we’ve seen like this: Republicans Democrats Hope to Sway Voters With Labels That Demonize Democrats Republicans

The Times demonizes Republicans every day, but that is different because…they’re Republicans, I guess.

Meanwhile, what does this alleged demonization consist of?

In the 116th Congress, if you’re a Democrat, you’re either a socialist…

The House Democrats about whom the party’s base is most excited are members of the Democratic Socialists of America, as is the 2016 presidential candidate who probably would have received the Democrats’ nomination if the DNC hadn’t intervened on Hillary’s behalf.

a baby killer…

Yes, that is correct. When you deliver a baby and then kill it, as provided for in statutes Democrats have been passing, you are a baby killer.

…or an anti-Semite.

Once again, that is a fair characterization of many Democrats, including those who support the BDS movement that seeks to destroy Israel, and which has officially been recognized as anti-Semitic.

The Times should consider the possibility that the Democrats are demonizing themselves.