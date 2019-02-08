Green New Deal: Massive or not massive?

That Green New Deal promoted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the hot new thing for Democrats running for president. Even Minnesota’s fake moderate Amy Klobuchar has signed on to it. I think the message slightly below the surface of the buried Green New Deal FAQ is that it is insane and tyrannical. If you seek to immiserate the United States and its people, this is the path.

While the floor is open for debate we should probably try to nail down the nature of the impositions the GND portends — massive or not massive? Let’s go to AOC herself for the answer(s).