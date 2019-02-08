MS. found in a memory hole

As Steve noted in his update to “The Green New Deal and gerundive government,” the FAQ accompanying the release of the Green New Deal resolution was promptly removed by the resolution’s sponsors and deposited into an Orwellian memory hole.

A close reading of the document — such as the one by David Harsanyi, say, or Rich Lowry — suggests that it boldly satirizes the worthy project to rescue our planet from imminent destruction. If this thing or anything like it ever comes to pass, we will be reading it by the light of a kerosene lamp if we haven’t yet been sent to the Green gulag.

I have retrieved the FAQ from the memory hole and posted it below via Scribd. Print it out for future reference and read it while you can!

Green New Deal FAQ by on Scribd