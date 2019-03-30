The Knives Are Out for Biden

Lucy Flores was the Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor of Nevada in 2014. Vice-President Joe Biden went to Nevada to campaign for her. Now, Ms. Flores has decided the time has come to reveal that Biden touched her inappropriately:

As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.

Of course, no one who pays attention is surprised. Joe Biden has long been the creepy uncle of politics. The Daily Mail does the service of collecting photographic evidence of some of Biden’s greatest hits:

The liberal media generally didn’t pay much attention to Slow Joe’s wandering hands when he was Barack Obama’s Vice-President; nothing could be allowed to interrupt the narrative of the Obama administration’s wonderfulness. But that was then and this is now. Biden released a statement of the sort that is obligatory nowadays:

Neither then, nor in the years since, did he [Biden] or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes. But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that it is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so. He respects Ms. Flores as a strong and independent voice in our politics and wishes her only the best.

It won’t help. Biden is an old white man–not the sort that the Democratic establishment wants as its nominee. Ann Althouse writes, “It’s been determined that it’s time, at long last, to destroy Joe Biden.” I agree. But on whose behalf are the Democratic powers that be trying to sideline Biden, along with such lesser lights as Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar? My money is on Kamala Harris.