What Peter Strzok said

Rep. Doug Collins continues to release the testimony of key players in the great scandal of the Russia collusion hoax. There has never been anything like it in American politics and now that the House is controlled by the Democrats, House committees are not going to help us understand what happened.

Yesterday Collins released the transcript of disgraced former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on June 28, 2018. Rep. Collins has posted the 312-page transcript here. The transcript is also posted along with the Washington Examiner story here. Because of its length I was unable to upload it to Scrbid.

Rep. Collins has previously released the transcripts of the congressional testimony of Bruce Ohr and Lisa Page. Of these three, I think that Strzok was the most intransigent and the least truthful. Gregg Re extracts one nugget, however, in the FOX News story “DOJ reached agreement with Clinton lawyers to block FBI access to Clinton Foundation emails, Strzok says.”

Strzok worked as a key player in both the Clinton email “investigation” and the Russia counterintelligence investigation taking in the Trump campaign. The Clinton email “investigation” was a phony baloney investigation with a predetermined outcome. The counterintelligence investigation was the real, abusive deal, and it continues today under the authority of Special Counsel Robert Mueller (see transcript page 37).