A Very Remy April Fool’s Day

So it’s April Fool’s Day—the day when you’re supposed to fall for . . . fake news. Which means it’s just another day for CNN. Yet another great American custom the media has ruined for everyone. (Though I am still skeptical of today’s news that Mick Jagger is getting a heart valve replacement operation soon. I think this is a deep cover story for his unfolding plan to become the next prime minister of Great Britain, and resolve the Brexit crisis, since the current House of Commons can’t get no satisfaction.)

Anyway, here’s an oldie but goodie on April Fool’s Day from Remy: