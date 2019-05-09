Democrats Cry “Foul” on Mueller Report

I’m not sure which stage of grief they are in, but the Democrats are still mourning the loss of their Mueller Report dreams. They are trying to keep hope alive by, e.g., voting to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt for obeying the law. And they continue to fundraise off Mueller–who, after all, did the best he could for them. This morning the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sent out an email with the subject line “MUELLER ALERT.” It began:

Our Democrats just voted to hold Trump’s attorney general in contempt of Congress for protecting Trump. We need to finally get to the bottom of Trump’s Russia ties. URGENT: Condemn Trump and his Republicans for hiding the report.>>

Good luck with those “Russia ties.” Much as he tried to help the Democrats, Mueller gave Trump the only victory voters care about by acknowledging that there is zero evidence of collusion. Michael Ramirez has a funny take, recalling last week’s Kentucky Derby. Click to enlarge:

The Democrats evidently intend to keep the hysteria going until November 2020. I will hazard the prediction that their act will wear thin long before then.