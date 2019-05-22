The Dems invested heavily in the Mueller Report, but were disappointed by the outcome. Remember the weeping and wailing about the sanctity of Mueller himself?

He required protection at all costs from the Hitlerian madman in the White House.

Left free to run wild with a team of subpoena wielding Clintonian partisans, Mueller delivered too much of nothing. The Dems went bust on their investment.

Those Clintonian partisans on Mueller’s team heavily seeded Volume II with markers pointing the way for their Democratic friends in the House of Representatives. Volume II might have been inspired by a close reading of Hansel and Gretel. It partakes of the qualities of a grim fairly tale, not a Grimm fairy tale: a fairy tale written by lawyers stretching a bad case to please an immature audience having troubles with deferred gratification.

For their friends in Congress Mueller’s team pointed the way home. We are to believe that Trump corruptly impeded the investigation of crimes he didn’t commit — even though he withheld approximately nothing from the investigators.

The Dems’ impeachment mania is inversely proportional to the merits of their case against Trump. It represents one branch of their refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election. To borrow a metaphor used in Fourth Amendment law, it is the fruit of the poisonous tree.

The Mueller investigation purported to address Russian meddling in the election and the Trump campaign’s alleged cooperation with it. The cooperation has been at the center of the Trump hatefest conducted by the Democrats and their media adjunct since the 2016 election. They — both the Democrats and their media adjunct — whipped their followers into a frenzy.

Now what? The frenzy must be appeased. That’s not Trump’s blood in the water. It’s their own spittle.

While the Democrats decry Trump’s alleged authoritarian or monarchical attributes, they themselves happily subvert constitutional norms to placate their most rabid supporters. Why not? Their accusations against Trump reflect nothing but cynicism, but their hatred is entirely sincere.

As Mary Grabar notes in her RealClearPolitics column today, “Congressman Jerrold Nadler is currently playing a lead role in a grand drama aimed at removing President Trump from office” She unkindly recalls: “This is the same Nadler who, during the Clinton impeachment proceedings, objected to even releasing the Ken Starr report and likened the impeachment to a ‘partisan coup d’etat.’”

He’s funny that way. See, for example, Mollie Hemingway’s November 2018 Federalist column “Incoming Democrat Chairman: Dems Will Go ‘All-In’ On Russia, Impeach Kavanaugh For ‘Perjury.’”

Naddler is the nattering nabob of nihilism. He embodies the excess and mendacity of the Democratic Party. He gives us the face of the Democratic Party to perfection. The man and the moment have met.