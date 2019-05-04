Nancy Pelosi Projects

Nancy Pelosi is trying to prevent the Democratic Party from driving off a left-wing cliff. That makes sense from her perspective and is probably good for the country. But these days, even an attempt to be moderate brings out the crazy in the Democratic Party:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not believe President Trump can be removed through impeachment — the only way to do it, she said this week, is to defeat him in 2020 by a margin so “big” he cannot challenge the legitimacy of a Democratic victory.

She is right, obviously, about impeachment. But what is this about “a margin so ‘big’ he cannot challenge the legitimacy of a Democratic victory”?

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that,” Ms. Pelosi said during an interview at the Capitol on Wednesday as she discussed her concern that Mr. Trump would not give up power voluntarily if he lost re-election by a slim margin next year.

This is pure smear. The only party with a history of resisting a lawful transition of power is the Democrats, most recently in 2016.

Few people outside Ms. Pelosi’s inner circle were aware of how worried she was that Mr. Trump would try to stop the opposition party from taking control of the House [in 2018] unless the Democrats’ victory was emphatic enough to be indisputable. “If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election,” said Ms. Pelosi, recalling her thinking in the run-up to the 2018 elections.

Again, this is pure smear. How would the president not “respect the election”?

“He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can’t seat these people,” she added.

The president has no say over whether elected representatives are seated. He has nothing to do with it. But Pelosi’s reference to “poisoning the public mind” is ironic. Is she referring to the manner in which the Democrats poisoned the public mind from 2016 through April 2019 with fictitious claims that President Trump somehow stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton? Apparently not, but it is hard to imagine that many people would read this MSNBC account without pondering Pelosi’s hypocrisy.

Once more:

In recent weeks Ms. Pelosi has told associates that she does not automatically trust the president to respect the results of any election short of an overwhelming defeat. That view, fed by Mr. Trump’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims of Democratic voter fraud, is one of the reasons she says it is imperative not to play into the president’s hands, especially on impeachment.

This is the Democrats’ Seven Days in May fantasy. Actually, they are the party that refuses to “respect the results of any election short of an overwhelming defeat.” We saw that in 2016 and on several other occasions, going back to Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860. As Hugh Hewitt famously said of the Democrats, If It’s Not Close, They Can’t Cheat.

Contrary to Glenn Thrush’s unfounded assertion, voter fraud is a large and growing problem. As we have moved from an Election Day to an Election Season, the Democrats have learned how to “harvest” vast numbers of votes that may or may not be legally cast. Thrush’s blithe assurance to the contrary, there is a great many prosecutions and convictions for voter fraud, considering how little effort is made to ensure voter integrity. And guess what: in the overwhelming majority of those cases, the fraud was perpetrated by Democrats. This, obviously, is why the Democratic Party opposes every effort, in every state, to preserve ballot integrity.

There is much more, but you get the drift. The Democrats constantly project their own sins onto President Trump. Who was it that refused to accept the result of a non-very-close election, just two years ago? Not Trump. Rather, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.