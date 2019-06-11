Candace Owens and Me

As assiduous readers know, I am a big fan of Candace Owens. I think she is one of the most important people in the United States, perhaps second only to President Trump. Three weeks ago, Candace headlined Center of the American Experiment’s Annual Dinner. I wrote about it here. Nine days ago, I posted five brief video clips from Candace’s excellent speech. After she talked for a half hour, I joined her on the stage and asked some questions, after which we opened it up to questions from the audience of 940 or so. I am now getting around to posting short clips of that colloquy between Candace and me. They are interesting, I think, and have some entertainment value, too.

Why is Candace so effective? It has to do with focusing on culture:

Candace is visibly happy. How do happiness and unhappiness relate to Right vs. Left?

Candace is probably the second most attacked person in the U.S., after Donald Trump. How does she deal with the hate that the Left showers on her, day after day?

Recently Candace testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Her testimony went viral, and is the most-watched segment on CSPAN ever. What was it like?

Is Owens interested in running for office? Maybe she could follow in the footsteps of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…

I ask Candace to describe the Blexit rallies on which she is now focusing most of her attention:

Finally, my favorite: I ask Candace what she does for fun. She is getting married in August, and we talk about her fiancé’s idea of a good time–hunting wolves in Serbia with eagles. Seriously:

When Candace Owens burst on the scene a year and a half ago or so, I wondered whether she could take the heat. Pressures on prominent black conservatives are almost unimaginable. But she is a knowledgeable, fearless conservative who will, I am convinced, stay the course. In person, she is delightful. I hope you get a sense of that from these brief clips.