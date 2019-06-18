Speaking at a presidential forum convened by the Poor People’s Campaign yesterday, Joe Biden was asked how to eliminate poverty now (video below). In response to the question, Biden advocated the elimination of the Trump tax cuts and observed that there is plenty of money around. So no problem or, as Biden might put it, no problem, man.

The question and answer inspire a modest proposal of my own: Eliminate stupidity now! My modest proposal reminds me of my favorite bumper sticker: Support mental health or I’ll kill you!

The New York Times reports on the forum addressed by Biden in Thomas Kaplan’s story “2020 Democrats Address Poverty and Systemic Racism at Presidential Forum.” From Kaplan’s story I lift the quotable quote below.

Quotable quote: “Folks, look, if you start off with the notion there’s nothing you can do, well, might you all go home then, man? Or let’s start a real, physical revolution if you’re talking about it. Because we have to be able to change what we’re doing within our system.”