From the mixed-up files of Rep. Ilhan Omar (4)

I wrote in part 2 this morning about the Omar campaign committee internal emails reflecting its deliberations on the crisis fomented by Power Line’s August 2016 post on Omar’s multiple marriages and her possible marriage to her brother in marriage number 2. I provided my take on the emails and quoted a few highlights.

The emails are all dated August 14 and 15, 2016. They follow my initial August 12 Power Line post. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Coolican covered the story on August 16 and August 17. In a matter of days team Omar put the fire out.

The board has only posted the pleadings in the case online. I have obtained from the board a copy of all the filings in the case, including discovery, in the form of PDFs burned to a compact disc.

The emails are presented below as produced by the Omar campaign committee under docket file 35 in the Minnesota campaign finance board case. With my post this morning I had intended to embed the entire email file as a case study in the tactics that have allowed Omar to prosper so far, but had second thoughts about publishing the emails with the addresses displayed.

Our publisher has now lent me his hand to redact the email addresses. I have embedded the redacted 44-page email file below. I briefly identified the players in the email deliberations in part 2 this morning. Interested readers are invited to check out the email file with their own eyes.

FOR THE BACKGROUND TO THIS SHORT SERIES, see “From the mixed-up files of Rep. Ilhan Omar.”

35_Discovery–Emails From O… by on Scribd