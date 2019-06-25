The news from Newsom

The trouble with California is that it represents the wave of the future. Take California Governor Gavin Newsom — please.

Citing Newsom’s tweeted video (below), Monica Showalter writes: “I thought it was satire, something cooked up by his political enemies. You couldn’t put out a less attractive video than the one Gavin Newsom did for illegal aliens on Twitter, advising them himself on how to obstruct ICE from any deportation maneuvers. And sure enough, he wasn’t hacked — it really was blue-checked he.” I yield to Monica’s American Thinker post “California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom puts out a video for illegals on how to obstruct ICE.”

Quotable quote: “And more creepy still, [Newsom] cites the ‘three strikes’ law, as if to acknowledge that illegals commit quite a few crimes while they are here sopping up the services.”