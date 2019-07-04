Betsy Ross and the Spirit of ’76 [with comment by Paul]

We have written about Nike’s disgraceful withdrawing of a show that featured the “Betsy Ross flag” on the ground that, per Colin Kaepernick, it is somehow emblematic of slavery. This attitude may strike you as insane, but it is common on the Left, has been endorsed by Democratic presidential candidates, and, evidently, has penetrated corporate America.

Michael Ramirez comments succinctly:

Of course, as so often happens when the Left suddenly discovers an alleged issue of principle, one must ask: when, exactly, did the Betsy Ross flag become verboten as a symbol of slavery? Ed Driscoll reproduces a tweet with a photo from Barack Obama’s inauguration:

So I guess the Betsy Ross flag became racist sometime since then. Still, it is hard to know where this sort of thing will stop. Jim Treacher asks:

If Betsy Ross is racist now, how about the 76ers? The Patriots? Should we start picketing showings of Hamilton?

We are hearing a lot, these days, about how the culture wars are over and the far Left has won. There are many indications that this is true. However, here and there we see a beacon of hope. One of my kids follows this guy on Twitter:

That feeling when you just bought a new pair of @adidas pic.twitter.com/B3BERuQjnc — Crispy (@crispy11b) July 4, 2019



Happy Independence Day!

PAUL ADDS: I don’t think the culture wars are over. I think we have just begun to fight.