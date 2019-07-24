It’s Official: Democrats Dislike Our Country

Liberals bristle when you suggest they have contempt for America, even when leading figures like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo openly says things like “America was never that great,” or “Beto” O’ Rourke saying that “This country was founded on white supremacy. And every single structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression.”

Now we have survey data from Gallup that ratifies this increasing Democratic hatred of our country. Gallup released a survey on July 2 entitled “American Pride Hits New Low: Few Proud of Political System.” You can see in the first figure below that the proportion of people who say they are “extremely” or “very” proud of the country has fallen significantly from where it was 15 years ago.

But the story makes clear at the end of the very first paragraph the prime driver in this shift: “Democrats continue to lag far behind Republicans in expressing extreme pride in the U.S.”

You can see this in the second chart here—the number of Democrats who say they are “extremely” proud of America has fallen from a high of 65 percent in 2003 to just 22 percent today, while Republican pride has changed little.

On the surface, it might seem this is just a reaction to Trump, yet it is curious that Democrats’ pride in the nation didn’t move much following the election of Barack Obama in 2008. (They must not have got the memo from Michelle Obama that is was time to be proud at last!) My hypothesis is that the anti-American indoctrination of our universities and our major media are starting to show up in these long term trends.

I do so hope Democrats will run on the “our country is rotten” platform next year. Trump will win 40 states if they do.

Chaser: “Woke Assimilation: Teaching Our Politicians to Hate America.”